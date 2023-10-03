Markel Group announces date and location for 2024 shareholders meeting

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) announced today that it will hold its 2024 shareholders meeting at the University of Richmond Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Beyond a short business session, company leaders will tell the story of Markel Group's financial performance, system, and culture before taking questions from the audience.

Markel Group logo (PRNewswire)

"It doesn't get much better than sharing an arena with shareholders, associates, and friends of Markel Group," said Chief Executive Officer Tom Gayner. "These people are everything to us, and the campus at the University of Richmond is a great place to connect and celebrate together."

The company has a full day of events planned around the meeting, including a series of panel discussions and keynotes in the morning with Markel Group leaders and speakers from a variety of fields. More details on these sessions and speakers will be available in the coming months on the event website at www.MKLReunion.com. As in years past, there will be a reception after the main event with a live band, refreshments, and food trucks.

"Somebody last year said that this event feels like a big family reunion, and I think that's right," said Mr. Gayner. "Whether it's a company or career, the great ones are built from deep and lasting relationships. That's why our main goal for this event is to give our shareholders, associates, and friends an opportunity to create and maintain connections that last."

Shareholders and others interested in attending the meeting and related events are encouraged to visit www.MKLReunion.com. Note that you do not have to be a shareholder to attend.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) is a diverse family of companies that includes everything from insurance to bakery equipment, building supplies, houseplants, and more. The leadership teams of these businesses operate with a high degree of independence, while at the same time living the values that we call the Markel Style. Our specialty insurance business sits at the core of our company. Through decades of sound underwriting, the insurance team has provided the capital base from which we built a system of businesses and investments that collectively increase Markel Group's durability and adaptability. It's a system that provides diverse income streams, access to a wide range of investment opportunities, and the ability to efficiently move capital to the best ideas across the company. Most importantly though, this system enables each of our businesses to advance our shared goal of helping our customers, associates, and shareholders win over the long term. Visit www.mklgroup.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Markel Group