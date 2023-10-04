C1 Wins 2023 US & Canada Rising Star Partner Award in Zoom Partner Sales Awards

Award Honors C1's Excellence in Partner Sales

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne (C1) is a recipient of the 2023 Zoom Partner Awards from Zoom Video Communications, Inc., commending the company's impactful achievements and ingenuity. The award was presented to C1 for 2023 US & Canada Rising Star Partner Award at Zoomtopia Partner Connect.

Partner Connect is a partner-focused event at Zoomtopia designed to inform and inspire partners on Zoom's vision, how they can elevate their Zoom practice, take advantage of new program updates, and celebrate their successes.

The award program recognizes organizations that have strategized impactful business plans with Zoom, resulting in increased alignment and distinguished sales and marketing accomplishments. C1 is this year's 2023 US & Canada Rising Star Partner Award recipient.

"At Zoom, we recognize the tremendous value our partners bring to both our company and customers, which is why we are excited to highlight their ongoing commitment and dedication to Zoom through our annual Partner Awards," said Todd Surdey, Head of Global Channel and Business Development at Zoom. "Zoom's partners are pivotal as we continue to expand our all-in-one intelligent collaboration platform. From Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Phone, and more, our partner community has worked tirelessly to help customers stay connected. We commend their innovation, dedication, and exceptional results."

C1 enables best-in-class employee experiences with its strategic partnership with Zoom. Together, C1 and Zoom help organizations to modernize their communications experiences and workflows utilizing Zoom's trusted collaboration tools and C1's world class Professional and Managed Services.

"It is an exciting and important moment at C1 as we expand our partner ecosystem to include cloud leaders to deliver our vision of elevated customer and team experiences while removing boundaries to create deeper and more secure, scalable and human connections," said Amrit Chaudhuri, President of Products and Markets at C1. "I look forward to accelerating our partnership with Zoom to bring this vision to life for our valued customers."

C1 is transforming the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, our teams and our communities. More than 10,000 customers use C1 every day to help them build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. Our NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness, and deep domain expertise. C1 has partnerships with key global industry partners, delivering solutions with a total lifecycle approach. C1 holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at convergeone.com.

