It's Official, MOLLI Surgical is a Great Place to Work®

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MOLLI Surgical is proud to announce that we have been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.

"Every single person at MOLLI Surgical plays an important role in our mission to save and improve lives with cutting-edge technology, and I am grateful and excited every day by this incredible team and their thoughtful contributions," said Ananth Ravi, President and CEO of MOLLI Surgical Inc.

"Especially this year, after a period of exceptional growth and new product launches in MOLLI 2® and re.markable™, this certification is a welcomed tribute to the team and all we have done to improve the breast cancer journey for surgeons, radiologists, hospital providers and most importantly, patients. We are proud to have creative and driven people who choose to make a difference through medical technology and innovation."

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.

MOLLI Surgical started with one patient's voice — a patient who asked if there was a way to make her breast cancer journey better. Her voice led to the creation of our flagship wire and radiation-free technologies — MOLLI 2® and MOLLI re.markable™. Our innovations are intended to replace outdated procedures to mark lesions for surgical removal with greater precision, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. We are obsessed with every detail of our design process to ensure surgeons and radiologists have the best possible tools in their hands to support an improved patient experience.

MOLLI® has been recognized by TIME as one of 2022's "Best Inventions" in the Medical Care category and named to Fast Company's list of the "Next Big Things in Tech," recognizing technology breakthroughs across industries that promise to transform the future. We are proud to build the advanced solutions that patients and physicians prefer. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , X and YouTube .

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on X at @GPTW_Canada .

