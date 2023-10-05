Carbyne's AI-Powered Tech Enhances 9-1-1 Emergency Response in Provo, Orem and Lindon, Utah

With Carbyne Universe, Utah County cities will be able to deliver faster, more accurate emergency response and ultimately save more lives

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , the leading provider of cloud-native public safety communications solutions, today announced that Metro Emergency Communications in Provo, Utah, is the latest public safety agency to go live on the Carbyne Universe platform, a move that will significantly improve public safety in the Utah County communities it serves: Provo, Orem, and Lindon.

Carbyne Universe is an "Over-The-Top (OTT)," Next Generation 9-1-1 call management solution that provides a holistic, immersive view of an incident by collecting and integrating rich media and data from a caller and presenting it in a unified interface. Whereas legacy 9-1-1 technology is voice only, Carbyne Universe allows call takers to receive precise location data, see live video, chat via text, and gather other valuable information from emergency callers. Carbyne's Responder Connect feature allows field responders to share vital information in real-time, further enhancing situational awareness. A Video WallBoard offers a comprehensive visual representation of ongoing incidents, ensuring dispatchers can precisely track and manage emergencies. Altogether, Carbyne enables public safety agencies to have better situational awareness and more quickly and accurately assess and respond to incidents.

The new capabilities are especially valuable at a time when public safety agencies in Utah and nationwide are short-staffed and struggling to serve a growing number of calls with aging technology.

"Until recently, 9-1-1 and emergency response in Utah County depended almost entirely on voice conversations between callers, dispatchers, and field responders," said Heather Perkins, manager of Metro Emergency Communications. "With Carbyne Universe, we have a much bigger, more accurate picture.

"For example, since we went live with the new system on August 28, we have been able to see some of the emergency incidents in real-time, using the caller's video feed, and share crucial information with field responders before they arrived. In one instance, we used Carbyne video with a report of a brush fire in the foothills, confirming the size of the fire and its location to determine the appropriate fire response.

"In another instance, using GPS, we were able to determine the information provided by a caller was not accurate and possibly prevent a false report after questioning the caller about the discrepancy.

"That simply wasn't possible with our older technology. But now we can access, analyze, and share more information about every crisis that comes to us. That kind of insight and awareness will help us help many people in crisis," Perkins added.

"We are proud to work with Metro Emergency Communications and support their commitment to innovation and improvement," said Amir Elichai, CEO of Carbyne. "Our technology helps public safety departments perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively because we believe every person counts."

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native, mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points annually in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately improve the entire dispatch function. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at www.carbyne.com

