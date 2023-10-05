STARmed America Launches, Pioneering Thermal Ablation Innovations in North America

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STARmed Co., Ltd., a leading South Korean medical device company, officially launched its U.S. subsidiary, STARmed America, on October 1st, 2023. This strategic move underscores STARmed's commitment to improving patient care in North America as part of its broader vision for global expansion.

STARmed CEO Henry Shin (PRNewswire)

STARmed Co., Ltd. has been at the forefront of thermal ablation innovations, offering patient comfort through minimally invasive alternatives. Starting its journey focusing on Liver Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA), STARmed has since spearheaded itself in Thyroid Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) technologies and engineered the first thyroid-specific RF electrodes in 2009. It achieved a significant milestone by gaining FDA clearance for its VIVA combo RF System in 2017, thereby becoming the first to introduce Thyroid RFA to the United States. Beyond this, STARmed broke new ground by unveiling adjustable RF electrodes, offering clinicians a versatile solution, particularly for large, vascular soft tissue masses. In less than a decade, STARmed has emerged as the global leader in the Thyroid RFA landscape, with its technologies being utilized in over 70% of related clinical studies worldwide.

Today, STARmed's global footprint extends to over 79 countries. It has become a globally recognized and trusted name in the medical technology sector. Its expansive product portfolio includes four distinct radiofrequency ablation generator systems with an array of over ten electrode types. These products are designed to serve a range of clinical needs, addressing conditions such as uterine fibroids, and diseases affecting the biliary, pancreatic, kidney, liver, lung, and bone systems.

"Establishing STARmed America is an integral step in our journey to bring our cutting-edge thermal ablation solutions readily accessible to providers and patients in North America," remarked Henry Shin, CEO of STARmed. "Rooted in our commitment to enriching patients' quality of life, this U.S. subsidiary will be instrumental in realizing our global vision."

With STARmed America, the parent company aims to further solidify its position as a globally recognized and respected brand in the ablation market. The company will continue to focus on R&D, aiming to develop an increasing array of reliable, high-quality solutions tailored to the evolving needs of minimally invasive ablation treatments worldwide. Both STARmed and STARmed America stand fully committed to customer service excellence, offering world-class, expert-led Thyroid RFA training programs, case assistance, reimbursement support, and marketing guidance to ensure a seamless onboarding process and long-term success for their clients.

STARmed is confident that its expanded presence in the USA will facilitate even greater advancements, furthering the mission to improve patient outcomes and transform lives.

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

STARmed America

Email: info@starmed-america.com

Website: https://STARmed-America.com

Social Media: Linkedin

About STARmed Co., Ltd.

STARmed Co., Ltd is a South Korean-based medical device manufacturer specializing in thermal ablation technology. With a focus on radiofrequency ablation generators and electrodes, the company has gained global recognition for its innovative solutions and commitment to improving patient outcomes. STARmed's mission is to maintain high levels of innovation, knowledge, and technical expertise to provide solutions for patients' comfort and improve the quality of their lives. For more information, visit www.STARmed4u.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE STARmed Co., Ltd