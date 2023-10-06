This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy policy and public interest press releases from PR Newswire, including USPS's new Ruth Bader Ginsberg stamp and an AI awareness campaign for election season.
- U.S. Postal Service Commemorates Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Designed by Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, with a Michael J. Deas oil painting based on a photograph by Philip Bermingham, the stamp captures the 107th U.S. Supreme Court justice in her black judicial robe and favorite white-lace collar.
- Charitable Giving by Affluent Households Above Pre-Pandemic Levels, Finds 2023 BofA Study of Philanthropy
The study found that affluent households gave an average of $34,917 to charity in 2022, up from $29,269 in 2017, though less than the $43,195 they gave in 2020 when giving levels peaked in response to needs created by the pandemic and an increased awareness of racial and social justice issues.
- The January 6th Select Committee to Receive the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights 2023 Ripple of Hope Award
The Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award annually honors exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights.
- Monica Lewinsky's New Emotional PSA Shines Light on Our Biggest Bully
The powerful Bullying Prevention Month initiative comes as new research reveals 74% of adults agree they are their own worst critic, with the majority admitting negative thoughts get in the way of succeeding in life.
- RSV Awareness Month: 4 Things You Can Do to Protect Yourself this Fall
"This is the first RSV season where vaccination can help protect against RSV for adults 60 years of age and older," said Dr. Leonard Friedland, Vice President, Director Scientific Affairs and Public Health GSK. "It is increasingly important that older adults have conversations with their healthcare providers about the risks of RSV infection this fall and winter."
- AI and the 2024 Election Public Awareness Campaign
"We aim to help people understand how AI impacts the election in easy-to-understand languages," said Susan Gonzales, Founder and CEO of AIandYou. "Encouraging AI literacy, a basic understanding of AI, will help voters navigate this unprecedented digitally driven election."
- Actress Kristen Bell Receives Inaugural "Vision for Peace" Award at Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund Gala: Photos
Bell highlighted the urgency, stating that "Less than 1% of global funding goes to women's organizations in countries experiencing crises or conflicts. That's unacceptable. WPHF is changing that."
- Football Champion Rob Gronkowski and Model Camille Kostek Launch Voomerang™
The new Voomerang platform makes charity education more engaging, entertaining, and meaningful with exciting celebrity content, life-changing prizes, and compelling videos that help participants learn about the featured charities and their mission.
- A National Summit on Women's Health, Equity, and Education will be held at the LBJ Presidential Library; Soledad O'Brien to Keynote, Powered by Dignity Grows
Focused on a critical public health crisis driving gender, health, education, and socioeconomic equity, The National Summit on Period Poverty will bring together corporate, civic, nonprofit, and academic leaders.
- ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 89,000 Jobs in September; Annual Pay was Up 5.9%
"We are seeing a steepening decline in jobs this month," said Nela Richardson, chief economist ADP. "Additionally, we are seeing a steady decline in wages in the past 12 months."
- Susan G. Komen® Presents Global Icon Dolly Parton with the 2023 Promise Award
"Dolly's commitment to aiding in the fight against breast cancer has helped us raise awareness for this cause and reach audiences around the world," said state executive director Joshua Daniel. "In presenting her with the 2023 Promise Award, we wanted to salute her for all that she has done for this cause."
- Plan International USA announces new report on global youth activism
In recognition of International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11, Plan International USA is releasing a new report on the impact of activism on girls and young women, and launching a series of activities highlighting the importance of passing girls the microphone.
