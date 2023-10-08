FDA Approves TOFIDENCE™ (tocilizumab-bavi) a Biosimilar of ACTEMRA® developed by Bio-Thera Solutions

TOFIDENCE is Bio-Thera's first product approved by USFDA.

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd (688177:SH), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of biosimilars and innovative assets, announced that its partner Biogen recently received notification from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the approval of TOFIDENCE (tocilizumab-bavi) intravenous formulation, a biosimilar monoclonal antibody referencing ACTEMRA. The TOFIDENCE intravenous formulation is approved for the treatment of moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

TOFIDENCE (BAT1806 / BIIB800) is Bio-Thera's first FDA approved product in the United States, and the first biosimilar developed and manufactured by a Chinese pharmaceutical company approved in the United States.

Tocilizumab-bavi is a monoclonal antibody that binds to interlukin-6 receptors and is used to treat various inflammatory autoimmune conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

"The approval of TOFIDENCE is a landmark achievement for Bio-Thera as it marks Bio-Thera's first FDA approval for a product in the United States" said Shengfeng Li, CEO at Bio-Thera. "Bio-Thera is committed to developing biosimilars for patients around the globe and this approval demonstrates that commitment."

Biogen and Bio-Thera entered into a partnership agreement for TOFIDENCE (BAT1806/BIIB800) in April 2021. Developed by Bio-Thera, TOFIDENCE will be commercialized by Biogen in all countries excluding China (including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan).

The FDA approval of TOFIDENCE was based on a comprehensive analytical, non-clinical and clinical data package submitted by Biogen to the FDA in Sept 2022. Extensive analytical characterization of the structural, physicochemical, and biological properties of TOFIDENCE was conducted and supports biosimilarity with the reference product. Additionally, a randomized double-blind, single-dose, three-arm, parallel phase I study compared the pharmacokinetics, safety and immunogenicity of TOFIDENCE with both the US and EU reference tocilizumab in healthy volunteers, while a randomized, double-blind, multi-dose, three-arm parallel phase III study compared TOFIDENCE with tocilizumab to establish equivalent efficacy and comparable pharmacokinetic, safety and immunogenicity profiles, in subjects with rheumatoid arthritis inadequately controlled by methotrexate. The totality of evidence demonstrated TOFIDENCE is a biosimilar of the reference biologic.

About TOFIDENCE (tocilizumab)

TOFIDENCE (tocilizumab), is a treatment developed as a biosimilar to the reference product ACTEMRA. TOFIDENCE is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Indications

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)

Adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have had an inadequate response to one or more Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs).

Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (PJIA)

Patients 2 years of age and older with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (SJIA)

Patients 2 years of age and older with active systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

The U.S. prescribing information for TOFIDENCE includes a boxed WARNING for RISK OF SERIOUS INFECTIONS: Patients treated with tocilizumab products including TOFIDENCE are at increased risk for developing serious infections that may lead to hospitalization or death. Most patients who developed these infections were taking concomitant immunosuppressants such as methotrexate or corticosteroids.

If a serious infection develops, interrupt TOFIDENCE until the infection is controlled.

Reported infections include:

Active tuberculosis, which may present with pulmonary or extrapulmonary disease. Patients should be tested for latent tuberculosis before TOFIDENCE use and during therapy. Treatment for latent infection should be initiated prior to TOFIDENCE use.

Invasive fungal infections, including candidiasis, aspergillosis, and pneumocystis. Patients with invasive fungal infections may present with disseminated, rather than localized, disease.

Bacterial, viral and other infections due to opportunistic pathogens.

The risks and benefits of treatment with TOFIDENCE should be carefully considered prior to initiating therapy in patients with chronic or recurrent infection.

Patients should be closely monitored for the development of signs and symptoms of infection during and after treatment with TOFIDENCE, including the possible development of tuberculosis in patients who tested negative for latent tuberculosis infection prior to initiating therapy.

Contraindications

TOFIDENCE is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to tocilizumab products.

Warnings and Precautions

Serious Infections - do not administer TOFIDENCE during an active infection, including localized infections. If a serious infection develops, interrupt TOFIDENCE until the infection is controlled.

Gastrointestinal (GI) perforation - use with caution in patients who may be at increased risk.

Hepatotoxicity - Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of hepatic injury. Modify or discontinue TOFIDENCE if abnormal liver tests persist or worsen or if clinical signs and symptoms of liver disease develop.

Laboratory monitoring - recommended due to potential consequences of treatment-related changes in neutrophils, platelets, lipids, and liver function tests.

Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis and death have occurred.

Live vaccines - Avoid use with TOFIDENCE.

Adverse Reactions

Most common adverse reactions (incidence of at least 5%): upper respiratory tract infections, nasopharyngitis, headache, hypertension, increased ALT.

For additional Important Safety Information on TOFIDENCE (tocilizumab-bavi), see full Prescribing Information.

About Bio-Thera Solutions

Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd., a leading innovative, global biopharmaceutical company in Guangzhou, China, is dedicated to researching and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, cardiovascular, eye diseases, and other severe unmet medical needs, as well as biosimilars for existing, branded biologics to treat a range of cancer and autoimmune diseases. As a leader in next generation antibody discovery and engineering, the company has advanced multiple candidates into late-stage development, including three approved products, QLETLI®, POBEVCY® and BAT1806 in China. In addition, the company has more than 20 promising candidates in clinical trials, focusing on immuno-oncology in the post-PD-1 era and targeted therapies such as ADCs. For more information, please visit www.bio-thera.com/en/or follow us on LinkedIn, X (@bio_thera_sol) and WeChat (Bio-Thera).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to TOFIDENCE (BAT1806) or the product pipelines in general of Bio-Thera Solutions. Readers are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements include, among others, those containing "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "promising," "potentially," or similar expressions. They reflect the company's current views with respect to future events that are based on what the company believes are reasonable assumptions in view of information currently available to Bio-Thera Solutions, and are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. Actual results and events may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, such as the uncertainties of pre-clinical and clinical studies. Other risks and uncertainties include those associated with regulatory approvals, manufacturing, marketing, competition, intellectual property, product efficacy or safety, changes in global healthcare situation, changes in the company's financial conditions, and changes to applicable laws and regulations, etc. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date of their initial publication. Unless required by laws or regulations, Bio-Thera Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the company's views or otherwise.

