Qualtrics Partners With Oculi Data to Deliver Nursing Excellence Benchmarking

The partnership combines patient and nurse experience data with clinical information to help organizations benchmark their nursing outcomes

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced a new partnership with Oculi Data, LLC to offer national benchmarking and reporting of metrics that are impacted by nursing care, nurse-sensitive metrics. With patient and nurse satisfaction data from Qualtrics, and clinical data from Oculi Data, healthcare organizations will be able to compare key nursing-related metrics, build a culture of nursing excellence, and support their Magnet Journey®.

"Comparing unit-level outcomes with those of other facilities across the nation makes sense, and especially if an organization chooses to pursue the prestigious ANCC Magnet® designation," said Oculi Data Founder and CEO Teresa Anderson, EdD, MSN, RN, NE-BC. "Improvement without context can be deceiving and result in decreased patient safety and satisfaction, as well as disappointed and disengaged staff."

"The application and review process to achieve Magnet® status is rigorous, lengthy and demanding - and for good reason," said Qualtrics Chief Nursing Officer Denise Venditti, DNP, MHA, RN, FACHE, CPXP. "This innovative partnership with Oculi Data is important because it allows us to round out our Magnet solutions - we already offer patient experience and nurse satisfaction, and now we have the last piece of the triad with nurse sensitive indicator benchmarking data for organizations seeking nursing excellence."

The Magnet Recognition Program® was created by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), and is considered by many to be the gold standard of nursing excellence, and only about 10% of hospitals in the U.S. achieve this designation. The demonstrated outcomes common across Magnet® locations include improved patient experience, higher nurse satisfaction and retention, and enhanced health outcomes overall.

Both Qualtrics and Oculi Data are built on next-generation technology that continuously adapts with the healthcare industry's needs and trends. Based on feedback from frontline nurses and nurse leaders, the platforms include intuitive user-centric dashboards that provide an automatic selection of the best and most appropriate national benchmarks, as well as ANCC® compliant graphs. These capabilities create efficiency in the Magnet® application process and ultimately the provision of a safe, optimal patient and nurse experience.

About MAGNET®

MAGNET®, Magnet Recognition Program®, ANCC®, Magnet® and the Magnet Journey® are registered trademarks of the American Nurses Credential Center. The products and services of Qualtrics and Oculi Data are neither sponsored nor endorsed by ANCC.

About Oculi Data

Oculi Data was founded in 2020 at the request of healthcare facilities looking for a streamlined and affordable option for nurse sensitive quality outcome comparison and data entry. Privately owned, Oculi concentrates on service and shares decisions with users. By partnering with a leading patient experience and nursing engagement vendor, Oculi Data completes the triad to meet nursing excellence big data requirements. Oculi Data combines trusted nursing knowledge with next generation thinking, supported by cutting edge, user-friendly technology. The Oculi database offers statistically significant options for facilities to compare nurse sensitive indicator (NSI) data outcomes to similar facilities and units. Simple data entry, based on a 'fewest clicks methodology,' requires little training and saves staff time.

About Qualtrics XM for Healthcare

Qualtrics helps healthcare and life sciences organizations design experiences that improve satisfaction, loyalty and trust. Qualtrics helps organizations deliver a seamless and compassionate healthcare experience by optimizing the moments that matter most to patients, employees and communities. Qualtrics delivers the most comprehensive platform for strategic experience management, helping healthcare organizations listen to patients and employees on their terms, uncover what matters most and act quickly to create meaningful impact. In doing so, experience data can be paired with quality, operational and financial data to articulate real value. The AI-powered solutions help leaders understand the key drivers of patient and employee behavior, predict what they want and automate actions that make it faster, easier and more efficient to personalize experiences at scale. Qualtrics is a CMS-approved vendor for a variety of CAHPS programs, HITRUST-certified and FEDRAMP-compliant, so organizations can confidently collect and analyze data knowing sensitive information is secure. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com/healthcare.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software provider that helps organizations quickly identify and resolve points of friction across all digital and human touchpoints in their business – so they can retain their best customers and employees, protect their revenue, and drive profitability. More than 18,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics's advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle, and operates out of 28 offices globally. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

