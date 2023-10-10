Hitachi Vantara Unveils Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One, Signifying a New Hybrid Cloud Approach to Data Storage

Single data platform will provide a simplified experience to consume and manage block, file, object, and mainframe data, with flexible consumption as an appliance or software-defined across public cloud and on-premises

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the critical challenges facing IT leaders, many of whom are striving to scale data and modernize applications across complex, distributed hybrid and multicloud infrastructure, Hitachi Vantara, the modern infrastructure, data management, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced the transformation of its existing data storage portfolio with the introduction of Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One a single hybrid cloud data platform. Having a common data plane across structured and unstructured data in block, file, and object storage allows businesses to run different types of applications anywhere — on-premises and in the public cloud, without the complexities many are faced with today.

For more information about Hitachi Vantara's Virtual Storage Platform One, visit

https://www.hitachivantara.com/VirtualStoragePlatformOne

The strategic announcement of Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One comes at a critical time for organizations as generative AI, cloud, and the explosive growth of enterprise data drive seismic shifts in operations and innovation. A recent report highlighted how data-intensive technologies and applications are exacerbating the already-strained infrastructure and hybrid cloud environments on which they run, with six in 10 business leaders already overwhelmed by the amount of data they store, and 75% concerned their current infrastructure will be unable to scale for the future. According to an Uptime Institute data resiliency survey, 80% of data center managers and operators have experienced some type of outage in the past three years.

Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One represents a simplified approach to managing mission critical workloads at scale, delivering a unified architecture to efficiently manage these challenges by providing one control plane, data fabric, and data plane across block, file, object, cloud, mainframe, and software-defined storage workloads – a data platform that will address all environments – and managed by a single AI-enabled software stack. By eliminating infrastructure, data, and application silos, Virtual Storage Platform One empowers businesses with a trusted data foundation that enables them to consume the data they need, when and where they need it.

"Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One marks a significant milestone with our infrastructure strategy. With a consistent data platform, we will provide businesses with the reliability and flexibility to manage their data across various storage environments without compromise," said Dan McConnell, senior vice president, product management for storage and data infrastructure, Hitachi Vantara. "The design, development, and construction of Virtual Storage Platform One, with a focus on reliability, security, and sustainability, further enhances the impact for our customers."

"Our partnership with Hitachi Vantara has been instrumental in allowing us to help organizations optimize their cloud journeys and avoid costly pitfalls that hinder digital transformation success," said Mauro Guzelotto, vice president of cloud services, T-Systems North America. "Hitachi Vantara's Virtual Storage Platform One represents the next evolution of sustainable infrastructure, delivering reliability and simplicity at scale across diverse applications and data types."

With Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One, organizations can efficiently manage their workloads and data resources, including:

Cloud self-service that enables users to rapidly consume advanced data services like replication at cloud-scale, without waiting for back-end manual work.

Intelligent workload management to optimize storage pools by assigning and rebalancing workloads as conditions change, without hands-on management.

Integrated copy data management to ensure global availability and superior fault tolerance without impacting performance using industry-leading replication and synchronous active storage clusters.

"By consolidating their entire storage portfolio into a singular, cohesive platform, Hitachi Vantara has achieved a transformative milestone, streamlining operations and fostering significant data accessibility for organizations grappling with the complexities of data management," said Ashish Nadkarni, Group Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies at IDC. "The significance of this rollout lies in the platform's ability to offer a unified data plane, seamlessly spanning across block, file, object, mainframe, cloud, and SDS workloads."

Hitachi Vantara Architecting Future Innovations with Data Online Event

With the rapid rise of generative AI, multicloud, and the explosive growth of data, there are seismic shifts happening in innovation. Is your data infrastructure built for this fast-evolving future? Join us for an interactive conversation with Hitachi Vantara thought leaders and strategic partners.

Event: Architecting Future Innovations with Data (click to register)

When: October 10, 2023 – 8:00 AM (PDT)

Details: Chandana Gopal, research director for IDC's Future of Intelligence, and leading voice in integration and analytics, will keynote the event. Gopal's research emphasizes how organizations can build enterprise intelligence and use it as a competitive differentiator and growth accelerator. Monica Kumar, CMO of Hitachi Vantara, will lead a thoughtful conversation with industry experts. In the event, Hitachi Vantara will be unveiling its visionary strategy that will bring clarity to the complex world of data.

Roundtable Participants:

Sheila Rohra , president of storage and data infrastructure, Hitachi Vantara



Mauro Guzelotto, vice president of cloud services, T-Systems North America



Dan McConnell , senior vice president of product management for storage and data infrastructure, Hitachi Vantara

The introduction of Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One capabilities will begin in early 2024 with new file and public cloud offerings. Through 2024, additional capabilities will be introduced to expand support of customers' workloads. For more information about Virtual Storage Platform One, please click here.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., delivers the intelligent data platforms, infrastructure systems, and digital expertise that supports more than 80% of the Fortune 100. To learn how Hitachi Vantara turns businesses from data-rich to data-driven through agile digital processes, products, and experiences, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" – supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems; and "Connective Industries" – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

