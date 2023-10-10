Zero Zero Makes Amazon Debut with HOVERAirX1 Pocket-Sized Self-Flying Camera

The tech company is on a mission to bring simple aerial cinematography to the palms of Amazon's US customer base

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zero Zero, experts in AI-driven devices featuring machine vision and precise control systems, proudly launched HOVERAir X1 on Amazon. The compact, pocketable self-flying camera simplifies aerial cinematography, without the need for apps or controllers. For a limited time, from October 9 to October 15, the camera combo is available for a special promotional price of $379 USD (MSRP: $479 USD) to US Amazon customers.

With over 5,000 backers and $1.8M raised on Indiegogo, plus an overwhelming direct sales launch, Zero Zero has cemented that the future of aerial filming is already here. Their groundbreaking 125g device does not require registration to fly across most of the US. This ultra-lightweight innovation conclusively ushers in the next generation of cinematography.

"As architects of the future of aerial photography, our aim was clear: design a companion that's as ready for adventure as you are. A gadget so intuitive, everyone can capture their moments in high-definition," said MQ Wang, Founder & CEO of Zero Zero. "Choosing Amazon was about ensuring that everyone could get their hands on HoverAir X1 and reignite the joy of flying."

HOVERAir X1 boasts a fast 3-second launch and landing protocol, springing to life from the palm of a hand and returning in the same manner. Its enclosed design ensures user safety, and the recording specs—from 2.7K@30fps to 1080P HDR—deliver a range of high-definition filming choices. Burst mode and hybrid stabilization allow for fluid footage. Its sleek, foldable design easily slips into any pocket or purse.

A highlight of HOVERAirX1 is its over five cinematic flight modes, all launched with a single touch. Each path—Hover, Follow, Zoom Out, Orbit, Bird's Eye, Snapshot, and Dolly Track—offers a new vantage point. For those who crave more nuanced control, a dedicated app lets users tweak flight settings, adjust compositions in real-time, edit footage, and instantly share their masterpieces on social platforms. The Zero Zero team is continually releasing new features and software updates. Recently, a new feature called Vertical Shooting was released. This feature allows users to capture portrait videos, making sharing content on social media platforms easier.

Equipped with cutting-edge computer vision, the drone has robust tracking abilities, following users at speeds over 15mph. Instead of relying on GPS, HOVERAirX1 uses Visual Inertial Odometry (VIO) technology and a ToF laser altitude system for centimeter-level location precision, ensuring impeccable transitions between indoors and outdoors.

About Zero Zero

Zero Zero was co-founded in 2014 by Stanford Phds, MQ Wang and Tony Zhang. Zero Zero specializes in embedded AI technology to create intelligent devices characterized by machine vision and high-precision control systems. Zero Zero's team members are dreamers, engineers, inventors, and builders hailing from top universities and research institutions around the world. Its investors include IDG, ZhenFund, and other top US investors. Zero Zero holds more than 120 core patents and has pioneered new technologies, such as fully enclosed portable propeller design and bi-copter design.

