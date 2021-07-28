Dinner on the Diamond Returns Sept. 18th at Hammons Field

Dinner on the Diamond Returns Sept. 18th at Hammons Field Your participation directly benefits local families fighting cancer

Sponsored - Aaron Sachs & Associates in partnership with the Springfield Cardinals and KY3 For Kids will host “Dinner on the Diamond” Saturday, Sept. 18th, at Hammons Field with special guest speaker Ted Simmons, the 2020 MLB Hall of Fame inductee.

All proceeds from Dinner on the Diamond benefit the Shelly Sachs Foundation, a non-profit foundation that assists local families fighting cancer in our local communities.

There are several exciting ways to get involved:

Sponsor a cancer patient by giving directly to the Shelly Sachs Foundation

Show your support by sponsoring a table at Dinner on the Diamond and invite family, friends, or coworkers to attend

Donate an item to the live or silent auction

Purchase raffle tickets (entrants need not be present to win)

Corporate and Social Sponsorships are also available to support this special event.

For additional information regarding Dinner On The Diamond sponsorship opportunities and other ways to get involved, please contact Event Director Laura Dannegger at 417-889-1400 or Laurad@autoinjury.com.

We sincerely thank you for your generosity. Financial support and encouragement continue to reach local families fighting cancer because of people like you!

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Shelly Sachs Foundation and Dinner on the Diamond 2021.