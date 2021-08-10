Join Arc of the Ozarks and start a career that gives back

Sponsored - The Arc of the Ozarks provides a wide range of programs and services for children, teens and adults with disabilities. Our dedicated staff empower individuals to direct their own lives and participate fully as valued members of our community. Through personalized care and support, The Arc of the Ozarks helps individuals with disabilities become more independent. We offer community living solutions, employment services, recreational and educational programs, autism services, and more.

Careers at The Arc of the Ozarks

At The Arc of the Ozarks, we don’t just provide jobs; we provide careers. Our employees are taught through our specialized training programs that enable everyone to succeed. We believe in promoting from within. In fact, many of our leaders started at The Arc because of the flexibility of many of the positions and the opportunities to advance their career.

We’re looking for people to join our team! Benefits of working at The Arc of the Ozarks include:

$15/hour or more for most positions

$1,000 sign on bonus

Comprehensive benefits package for qualifying staff

Retirement matching up to 4%

Paid training

Immediate openings available now

Employee Testimonials

“I am proud to work for a company that does not just have a mission statement but works to fulfill and embody that mission on every level. We work together as a team to empower and encourage everyone around us to feel valued and safe. It is a joy to have a profession where we believe and invest in each other.” Samantha Wilson, program supervisor[MS2]

“My favorite thing about The Arc is that it provides opportunity for those seeking stability or verticals and horizontal mobility in their workspace. I love my job because each day that we help individuals is one more day they know someone is there not giving up on them.” Jacob Henderson, teacher assistant

“I am thankful for a management team that is passionate about providing opportunities for employees’ development, both individually and professionally. I appreciate being able to use the skill sets learned to help individuals to gain greater independence in their everyday life. I am grateful for all that The Arc provides to cultivate employees and I look forward to furthering my career with the company.” Kelsey Eslick, program supervisor

Apply Today

To learn more, visit thearcoftheozarks.org/careers.