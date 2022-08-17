Growing demand for nurses in the area prompts Bolivar Technical College to expand RN program

Sponsored - Healthcare facilities all over the country are seeking more qualified nurses as the number of retiring nurses is surpassing the number of graduate nurses entering the field and the need for healthcare with a growing population is surpassing the number of nurses in the field. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects there will be 175,900 openings for Professional Nurses (RN) each year until 2029. Local college, Bolivar Technical College, is stepping up to do their part in helping fill those positions by applying for an increased number of seats in their Professional Nursing (RN) program.

BTC faculty and staff are also excited to give more people the opportunity to follow their dreams of becoming a nurse. For the last few years, the college has reached capacity in their RN program and were unable to accept everyone that applied. “We never want to tell someone they have to hold off on their dream job, especially when they are so eager to take the next step in their education to helping others,” BTC President, Charlotte Gray said. The Missouri Board of Nursing has approved 31 additional seats for students in the RN program beginning in August 2022. The college has made adjustments to accommodate the additional students on campus. “All students will be taking the same classes each semester,” said Erin Mock, RN, MSN, Director of Nursing Education at BTC. " We won’t be losing our family-like atmosphere, just making the family a little bigger. We plan on splitting the cohort into Group A and Group B with students switching classmates every semester. This plan will give students a diverse view on the material and allow them to collaborate throughout the entire program.” The college has converted space on campus that was previously utilized by Citizens Memorial Healthcare to increase the number of classrooms and computer labs for students. New offices are also opening for additional faculty. The college also purchased more Simulation and Skills Center equipment and added adjunct faculty to give all students the same one-on-one assistance the college is known for.

The additional seats will allow for a potential 62 nursing students to graduate every May, beginning in May 2024. “With the demand for nurses so high, it’s really a great time to become a nurse. The life-long job security and financial stability that comes with nursing truly changes lives. It’s inspiring to watch our students feel so fulfilled and we’re thrilled to help more people transform their life through education and nursing,” BTC Admissions representative, Daniel Leith, explained.

Bolivar Technical College is accepting applications for the Professional Nursing (RN) program that begins in August 2022. They are also accepting applications for the Medical Assistant (MA) and online RN to BSN programs that begin in August 2022, the Practical Nursing (LPN) program that begins in January 2023, and the RN Bridge program that begins in May 2023. If interested in any of the upcoming programs or a tour, contact the college via phone (417-777-5062), email (info@bolivarcollege.edu), or text message (417-771-3543).

