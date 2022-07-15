Branson Plus launches as first on-demand streaming service

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Branson Plus and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Branson Plus, visit www.bransonplus.com.

With over 100 live shows, Branson has long been known as the Live Music Capital of the World. Now, much of this content past and present can be seen anywhere, any time.

Branson Plus is the official streaming service for everything in Branson, MO. Not just shows but Branson events like the Branson Auction, historical videos and attractions.

Seth Britton grew up in Branson watching shows like his father’s at Pierce Arrow Theatre. A couple years ago he saw the need for an affordable platform that would allow fans to see their favorite shows even if they can’t make it to Branson.

“I started it because I felt there was a need for everyone to be able to experience Branson anywhere, anytime,” said Britton. “So if you can’t make it to Branson for whatever the reason or wish you could re-watch a past production from previous years then we have you covered.”

Branson+ is freshly launched and available in the Apple and Android stores and will soon be available on Roku and Amazon Next.

The first-of-its-kind app continues to grow with new shows added all the time. The intention is to benefit the consumer, but is also a tool that will help keep Branson’s live music industry thriving for years to come.

“I started it to directly support the Branson shows. Each subscription financially impacts each show and helps them and Branson Plus continue to grow and produce more incredible Branson content.”

Branson Plus can also be found on Facebook/Instagram (@BransonPlus) with what’s coming to the service.