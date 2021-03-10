Brashears Furniture Spring Sales Event is going on NOW through May 10th!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Brashears Furniture and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Brashears Furniture, visit https://www.brashears.com/

Now more than ever, families spending more time at home and want comfortable yet stylistic furnishings to help everyone relax and unwind. Plush sectionals and reclining sofas are more popular than ever. At Brashears you can customize the style, fabric and the sectional pieces to get just the right fit for every room in your home. Reclining and motion furniture can be comfortable and beautiful, with many great comfort features and power controls.

Not quite sure what you want? One of Brashears’ experienced design consultants can help guide you through the process of creating your furniture by providing pictures, fabric samples and catalogues to help visualize how your space can be transformed. Brashears’ consultants can work within a range of different budgets, providing tasteful furnishings at many different price points. Working with a highly trained and experienced consultant gives you a positive experience that can efficiently provide ideas and solve any design problems. Once everything has been selected and the project is ready to move forward, they provide top-grade customer service throughout the process.

Brashears Furniture has been locally owned and operated here in the Ozarks for three generations, with stores in Springdale, Berryville and Branson. They offer a wide selection of quality furniture and accessories for every room in the house with unique items you won’t find in big box stores. They have a huge selection of styles and fabrics to choose from to fit every decor. They’re happy to let you browse in a comfortable shopping environment, however, if you need help with your selections their experienced staff would love to help make your home inviting, comfortable and reflect your taste and lifestyle. They’re happy to provide complimentary in-store design consultations.

Don’t miss your opportunity to get all of the personal touches that come with shopping at Brashears during their spring savings event going on now through May 10th! You’ll see up to 25% savings storewide on unique, quality products that you simply can’t find anywhere else. Stop by any of their locations today to see how Brashears can bring your visions for your home to life!