Cedarhurst Senior Living Gets Creative to Help Residents Find Joy While Distancing

Sponsored - These uncertain times have changed the way we interact with the world, yet staying connected with family and loved ones is an essential part of enjoying life and feeling fulfilled. The team at Cedarhurst of Lebanon is committed to keeping residents safe and happy and has created several new ways for residents to spend time with visitors.

”Staying in touch with loved ones is vital to personal wellbeing,” said Julie Cones, RN, Executive Director of Cedarhurst of Lebanon. “Our team will always adapt and look for opportunities to ensure residents have the best experience suited to meet their personal preferences.”

In-person visits follow social distancing guidelines and can be hosted outdoors in the Cedarhurst courtyard or other landscaped green spaces. Indoors, large common spaces also allow for safe, small gatherings in designated areas. Residents also have ready access to video technology for frequent FaceTime sessions and Skype video calls to help them stay in touch between visits.

When not visiting with family, residents have several new options for enrichment following CDC guidelines for safety. For example, Cedarhurst began hosting live music in Courtyard Concerts during the pandemic, which quickly became popular with residents who enjoy entertainment from local musicians. Daily activities were also adjusted to keep residents engaged and active, including hallway games, distanced group bingo and window-decorating art projects.

In addition to new life enrichment activities, Cedarhurst now offers just-for-fun van rides for residents to tour around town and get a much-needed change of scenery.Going the extra mile – literally and figuratively – to ensure engagement and opportunities for delight, Cedarhurst of Lebanon upholds the promise to residents and their families to provide caring protection and joyful support.