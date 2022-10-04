Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of College of The Ozarks and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about College of The Ozarks, visit https://www.cofo.edu/

College of the Ozarks hosts free patriotic play, “A Flight to Faith”

Beginning in October, College of the Ozarks will present “A Flight to Faith: The Story of a Vietnam P.O.W,” an inspirational play depicting the life of a true American hero, Col. John Clark.

The showing of a patriotic play is a fall tradition at College of the Ozarks. Performances are free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, and seating is first come, first served.

The play is produced and performed by students at College of the Ozarks. Mark Young, professor of theatre, and several C of O students derived the play from the books, “Vietnam 101: A Class Like No Other,” written by former President Jerry C. Davis, and “The Eagle Hunts,” by Col. Clark. For 2,176 days, Col. Clark was held captive in the infamous “Hanoi Hilton” as a P.O.W. during the Vietnam War. He endured starvation, a deadly sickness, and mental and physical torture at the hands of the enemy. To his family, he was reported MIA and presumed dead.

Guests are welcome to join in as the play provides a unique opportunity to reflect on the way that God uses trial and bitter struggle and turns them into a reason to rejoice. Col. Clark’s bravery and steadfast spirit carried him through not only the trial of war but also of returning to a country that did not honor or welcome its heroes home.

While visiting College of the Ozarks, guests may experience Patriots Park, a very special homage to all who have served. Located near the entrance to campus, the park features memorials for the American wars of modern history – The Missouri Vietnam Veterans Memorial, The Missouri Gold Star Families Memorial, The Korean War Memorial, the World War II Flag Plaza, and the park’s final installation, The Global War on Terrorism Memorial. College of the Ozarks offers guests the opportunity to celebrate their freedom and honor those who have fought to protect it.

Play dates

Performances will take place in The Keeter Center’s Royal Oak Forum. The play’s duration is approximately one hour and 20 minutes.

Show dates for the 2 p.m. performances:

October 11, 18, 25, 27

November 1, 6, 8, 13, 15

Show dates for the 3 p.m. performances:

October 15

November 11, 12

Show dates for the 7 p.m. performances:

November 8, 10, 12