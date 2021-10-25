College of the Ozarks hosts annual patriotic play at The Keeter Center, October-November

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of College of the Ozarks and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about College of the Ozarks, visit www.cofo.edu.

Now through November 2021, College of the Ozarks will present “A Flight to Faith: The Story of a Vietnam P.O.W.” This riveting and true story chronicles the journey of an American hero, Colonel John Clark. The play is produced and performed by students at College of the Ozarks.

The showing of a patriotic play is a fall tradition at College of the Ozarks. Performances are free and open to the public. Tickets are not required; seating is first-come, first-served.

Mark Young, professor of theatre and director of the production, derived the play from the book, “Vietnam 101: A Class Like No Other,” written by President Jerry C. Davis. The book chronicles the real-life experiences of many Veterans who have traveled with C of O students across the globe to visit the battlefields where they served. One such Veteran, Colonel John Clark, has traveled with the College as part of their Patriotic Education Travel Program and has become a close friend and hero to the campus family.

For 2,176 days, Clark was held captive in the infamous “Hanoi Hilton” as a P.O.W. during the Vietnam War. He endured starvation, a deadly sickness, and mental and physical torture at the hands of the enemy. To his family, he was reported MIA and presumed dead. Audiences will experience the harrowing events and learn his story through the realistic depictions and amazing sets in the Royal Oak Forum of The Keeter Center.

This year’s play was written with the help of five College of the Ozarks students during the summer 2021 Work Education Program. These five students include Susie Johnson, senior musical theatre major; Jacob Robbins, senior biblical and theological studies major; Nicholas Sutton, senior theatre major; Izzy Sutton, senior theatre major; and Elijah Wolfard, sophomore biblical and theological studies major.

Play dates

Performances will take place in The Keeter Center’s Royal Oak Forum. The play’s duration is approximately one hour and 10 minutes.

Show dates for the 2 p.m. performances:

October 19, 26, 28

November 2, 16

Show dates for the 3 p.m. performances:

October 9, 23

November 7, 11, 13, 14

Show dates for a special 7 p.m. performance: