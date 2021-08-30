Former VP Mike Pence to Speak At College of the Ozarks Event

Sponsored - Only one in three Americans can pass a multiple-choice test consisting of items taken from the U.S. Citizenship Test, according to the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation. Seventy-six percent of high school seniors lack the civics knowledge and skills to be responsible citizens, per The National Civics Scorecard.

“There are many who talk about what is wrong with America,” said College President Jerry C. Davis. “At C of O, we believe there is much that is right with our country. We intend to take a leadership role in patriotic education by helping students of all ages learn about liberty, sacrifice, free enterprise, and service. Respect for these critical building blocks of our nation has eroded, and we intend to help restore that respect.”

College of the Ozarks will host the National Symposium on Patriotic Education on September 16-17. During the live, digital event, participants can expect to hear from nationally known speakers, experience patriotic education programs, connect with thought-leaders and practitioners, and access innovative patriotic education content and resources. The purpose of the Symposium, which is hosted by The William S. Knight Center for Patriotic Education at College of the Ozarks, is to revive historic American values and virtue on the eve of the 250th anniversary of America’s founding.

Featured speakers for the National Symposium on Patriotic Education include former Vice President Mike Pence, Former Director of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson, Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and more!

“Today’s revolutionary battle is a fight to teach our nation’s history truthfully – the good and the bad,” said Dr. Marci Linson, vice president for patriotic activities and dean of admissions. “We hope to inspire the audience by sharing our goal of understanding American heritage, civic responsibility, love of country, and willingness to defend it.”

Concerned citizens may register today for The National Symposium on Patriotic Education! This complementary live-digital event is Sept. 16 & 17. To register, visit: http://cofo.edu/America