Springfield’s Most Exotic Beer Festival Returns to Dickerson Park Zoo

Sponsored - Brew at the Zoo, Springfield’s most exotic beer festival, is a night of great beer and amazing animals on Saturday, September 18, at Dickerson Park Zoo.

Brew at the Zoo is an afterhours event for adults 21 and up only. Presented by Morelock Builders & Associates, proceeds from Brew at the Zoo benefit Friends of the Zoo.

New this year is a VIP ticket featuring: early access to the event, collector’s mug, a private VIP area, special beer samples, and more.

VIP access is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and general admission is 6:30-9:00 p.m.

Great American Taco Company and Black Sheep food trucks are also new additions to Brew at the Zoo. VIP tickets include a food voucher redeemable at one of the two food trucks and food for purchase is available for general admission ticket holders.

A designated driver ticket is available for $15 and all DD ticket holders receive free soda, water and a food voucher.

Brew at the Zoo takes guests on a tour through South America, Australia, Africa, and the Diversity of Life areas of Dickerson Park Zoo. Along the path, guests can sample beers from a variety of breweries.

Along with the sights and sounds of the zoo at night, guests can join local radio personalities Kevin and Liz with The Dove 98.7 for their Saturday Night Dance Party.

Tickets for Brew at the Zoo go on sale September 1 at dickersonparkzoo.org.