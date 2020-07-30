Drury GO Prepares Job Seekers

Sponsored - Today’s employers are looking for a certain set of skills — and they’re not finding it in the Ozarks. In fact, a staggering 71 percent of employers said they’ve had difficulty hiring qualified applicants in the past 12 months. To top that, nearly a third of all employers rated the Ozarks region labor quality and readiness as poor or very poor. That’s according to the latest Missouri Career Center’s State of the Workforce Study.

A new program at Drury University aims to fill those needs. Launched in June, Drury GO is an evolution of the university’s respected evening and online programs. Drury GO accelerates opportunities for students to gain new skills, earn credentials, meet career goals on their own terms – and most importantly, prepare them for real-world employer demands.

“Drury GO meets today’s students where they are and provides them a clear path to reach their goals – their way,” says Kimbrea Browning, Drury’s executive vice president for enrollment management and operations for adult and online education.

The university also responded directly to the survey’s findings, adding the Workforce Essentials Certificate to specifically address employer needs.

“We developed this certificate using data directly from the study,” Browning says. “Employers told us their biggest needs and we listened.”

Drury GO’s new certificate gives students the tools to develop practical skills in areas such as communication, finance, math, leadership and business – all top areas employers found lacking, according to the survey.

Plus, if students want to continue their studies, the certificate can easily build into an associate or bachelor’s degree with Drury GO.

For those worried about going back to school as a working adult – Drury GO has that covered, too. All classes are offered in the evenings or online, with over 20 programs offered entirely online.

Drury GO has scholarships and financial aid available, including a $500 scholarship for all new or readmitted students taking nine credit hours or more this fall. Classes begin August 20th.

Learn more about Drury GO at drury.edu/go.