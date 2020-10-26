Education Grants Available at Drury for Adult Learners

Sponsored - We understand paying for your education may feel overwhelming. But don’t let the private university label scare you – Drury University can be more affordable than you may think.

Financial aid is crucial for most students pursuing college education and it comes in many forms, including loans, grants and scholarships. But have you heard of the Missouri Fast Track program? Qualifying adult students can now receive grants to cover the full cost of tuition for certain programs through Drury GO – our evening and online program.

You can take online, seated and hybrid courses through Drury GO, giving you the opportunity to gain new skills, earn credentials and meet career goals on your own terms – without breaking the bank or incurring lots of debt.

If you are 25 or older or have not been enrolled in any school within the last two years, you may eligible to participate. The Fast Track program serves students who have not previously earned a bachelor’s degree and make no more than $40,000 per year.

Drury has educated and employed those in Springfield and the surrounding area since 1873. It’s your turn to shine.

Connect with an admissions counselor at (417) 873-7373 or go@drury.edu to get started.