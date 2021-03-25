Unemployment isn’t the end, it can be a new beginning at Drury

Unemployment isn’t the end, it can be a new beginning at Drury

Sponsored - As many know, the coronavirus pandemic brought much of the workforce to a halt in spring 2020. At its peak, more than 20 million Americans filed for unemployment in May, the highest level since the Great Depression.

While rates steadily declined thereafter, December brought another 140,000 job losses nationally and a bump to the unemployment rate locally in the Springfield metro area, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If you face unemployment or want to recession-proof your career, Drury University can help you prepare for a new path in life. Did you know, the Social Security Administration estimates men with a bachelor’s degree earn approximately $900,000 more in median lifetime earnings than those with only a high school diploma?

Drury GO, the university’s evening and online program, offers flexibility to meet your already busy schedule. You can take online, seated and hybrid courses, giving you the opportunity to gain new skills, earn credentials and meet career goals on your own terms.

Scholarships and financial aid are available, including a $500 scholarship to help all qualified students get started.

It’s not too late to register and find your new career pathway. Classes start Jan. 25. Contact one of our admission counselors today at (417) 873-7373 or go@drury.edu to get started.