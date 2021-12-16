Are You Looking for Career Advancement? Or Wanting to Change Professions?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of EKU Online and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about EKU Online, visit https://ekuonline.eku.edu/.

Earning a master’s degree can increase earning potential and opportunities or allow transition to a more lucrative career. However, many people worry that getting an advanced degree will be expensive, time consuming and inconvenient. That doesn’t have to be the case.

Eastern Kentucky University’s online programs allow you to advance your career on your schedule and within your budget. EKU is dedicated to increasing access to education by offering 100% online degrees and certificates in convenient 8-week terms, with free online tutoring and career support, no-fee applications and a wide variety of financial aid and scholarship opportunities.

EKU offers affordable, 100% online graduate degrees in the following areas:

BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION – The AACSB-accredited Master of Business Administration (MBA) program is highly customizable to your career goals, offering 12 concentrations designed to maximize your academic background and work experience. Graduates are prepared for entrepreneurial opportunities, and key senior management roles.

COMPUTER SCIENCE – EKU’s computer science program provides graduates the skills needed to solve complex technological problems, serve in management roles and increase earning potential. Select a specialty area (cybersecurity and digital forensics, artificial intelligence in data science, or game design) and earn a certificate as you complete your degree – at no additional cost.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE, POLICY & LEADERSHIP – EKU’s online criminal justice program allows for in-depth specialization with concentrations available in law enforcement, corrections and juvenile justice. This program prepares you to be a leader in the criminal justice field with the knowledge and skillsets needed to be an effective change agent.

EDUCATION – EKU offers master’s programs for both current teachers as well as those holding a non-teaching bachelor’s who are interested in entering the education profession. Tuition for graduate education programs has been discounted for active teachers.

INSTRUCTIONAL DESIGN – EKU’s instructional design program prepares students to design, facilitate and evaluate effective learning programs. Graduates leave the program with a professional portfolio showcasing their skills and accomplishments and are prepared to take on key roles in the instructional design field.

NURSING: FAMILY HEALTH NURSE PRACTITIONER – Build on your professional nursing expertise through advanced education in evidence-based management of acute and chronic health conditions. With an added emphasis on health promotion and disease prevention, our program will prepare you to become a highly skilled primary care provider and health care leader.

NURSING: PSYCHIATRIC MENTAL HEALTH NURSE PRACTITIONER – EKU’s psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner program has a high certification exam pass rate and prepares nurses to meet the population’s growing mental health needs in private practice, psychiatric hospitals, mental health clinics and a variety of other environments.

NURSING: DOCTOR OF NURSING PRACTICE (POST-MSN DNP) – EKU’s online Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) with a concentration in Organizational Leadership prepares nurses to innovate, lead change and improve health outcomes for patients and populations. Unlike a research focused degree, EKU’s respected program is practice focused, equipping students with the tools they need and guiding them through real-world implementation and evaluation of evidence-based practice improvements.

OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY – EKU provides one of the top post professional Doctor of Occupational Therapy programs in the nation. Designed for licensed occupational therapists and focused on best practices and leadership building, our challenging online doctorate program can give you a competitive edge in this growing field. The online program accommodates practitioners holding either a bachelor’s or master’s degree with specific paths for both.

PSYCHOLOGY – EKU offers master’s programs in applied behavior analysis and industrial organizational psychology. These programs blend academic and professional preparation through course topics such as abnormal psychology, social psychology, statistics-research, psychological interviewing and reporting, behavior therapy and clinical psychology.

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION – EKU’s real-world focused public administration program allows you to leverage your interests and work experience by acquiring in-depth specialization in a range of focus areas. Graduates are prepared to assume a variety of leadership roles within nonprofit, public sector and government institutions.

SOCIAL WORK – EKU’s Master of Social Work (MSW) program offers maximum flexibility in a course of study and prepares graduates to serve as interprofessional social workers, positioned to take on key roles across organizations and communities.

Learn more about advancing your career by visiting go.eku.edu/masters. Or contact Neil Lindon at 859-622-4452 if you would like to speak to someone about a specific program.