Valuable Benefits Can Help Turn Your Credits into a Degree

According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, more than 36 million Americans have earned some college credits but have never completed a degree. Many things such as family, finances or other opportunities can stall education plans. However, a recent report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce indicates that returning to school to finish a bachelor’s degree can have a significant return on investment. The report states that over the course of their career, adults with a bachelor’s degree earn an average of $1.2 million more than the median for workers with a high school diploma.

Eastern Kentucky University is committed to making completing a college degree accessible and affordable for interested adults by offering a number of flexible online programs. If you are planning to continue your education, EKU Online offers several benefits.

Affordability

EKU has implemented a number of initiatives to help make paying for college more attainable. Some universities charge $50 or more just to apply. However, EKU understands that sometimes applying to college can be a financial challenge and has waived their application fees.

EKU also recently introduced the BookSmart program, which provides all textbooks and course materials to undergraduate students for free. The items are delivered directly to students’ homes or can be picked up on campus before classes start.

Finally, EKU Online has committed $1 million in scholarship funds to help students start and complete their college degree.

Support

Returning to school can seem intimidating; however, EKU Online offers personalized support from application through graduation. Each degree program has a dedicated advisor who works with their students to develop a personalized plan for graduation. Additionally, EKU Online faculty are dedicated to supporting and empowering their students to be successful.

EKU Online student, Garrett Chain recently said, “The EKU Online faculty was crucial to my success as a student. . . . The quality of the content was fantastic, and the faculty made sure they were always available to ensure student success. I will always be amazed at how much time the EKU Online faculty dedicated to the online students. We weren’t just distant learners they never met; we were valued students who they focused on just as much as their in-person learners.”

Flexibility

Courses in EKU Online programs are completed during 8-week terms, which is half the time of a usual college course. In addition, the coursework is completed 100% online with no campus visits required. Students learn from the same professors who teach the on-campus courses with the added convenience of being able to attend any time and from anywhere. Students can also choose from more than 50 online options.

With EKU Online programs there has never been a better time for those with some college credit to return to school and complete their bachelor’s degree. Learn more about finishing your degree by visiting go.eku.edu/finishnow or contact Neil Lindon at 859-622-4452 if you would like to speak with someone about degree offerings.