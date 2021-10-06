Looking For Weekend Plans? Shepherd of the Hills PumpkinFest is Going On Now!

Sponsored - Shepherd of the Hills PumpkinFest is in full swing for pumpkin season. This unique pumpkin patch, featuring family-friendly activities, is now open during fall weekends. Take your family to pick out a pumpkin, build a scarecrow, hop on a hayride, and plenty more fall fun activities. Upgrade your ticket and take a ride on the Copperhead Mountain Coaster, climb on the 2-story Ropes Course and view Branson from the 230ft Inspiration Tower. Their 160-acre farm is located at the Shepherd of the Hills in Branson, MO.

Purchase tickets online to save money and time! Tickets start at $9.95 for general entry. The best part is kids 3 & under are free! PumpkinFest is open on Fridays-Sundays. Friday 10-5pm, Saturday 10-7pm, Sunday 10-5pm.

Activities include:

U-pick Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkin Paintin’ (paint included, pumpkins additional)

Tunnel Slides

Petting Zoo - Goats and Sheep

Corn Pit

Kid’s Hay Maze

Treehouses

Jeep Hayride

Pumpkin Bounce House

Rock Climbing Wall

9-hole Mini Golf

Photo-Ops - Plenty of opportunities to get that perfect fall photo!

Pumpkin House - A building filled with pumpkins, wall to wall

Yard Games - Checkers, Tic-tac-toe, Cornhole

Firepits - Roast s’mores with the family

Pumpkin Bowling

Duck Water Race

Upgrade to the Great Pumpkin Pass, over a $50 value for only $29.95!

It includes:

All PumpkinFest General Entry Activities

Copperhead Mountain Coaster - Branson’s longest downhill Mountain Coaster snakes through riveting loops, drops, and curves in the beautiful Ozark Mountains.

2-story Ropes Course - A challenging and fun 30-minute course for all ages!

Inspiration Tower - A 230ft tower with panoramic views of Branson