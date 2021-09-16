Breakout the Flannel Shirts Lumberjack Competition Comes to the Ozarks This Weekend Sponsored by Exeter Corn Maze

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Exeter Corn Maze and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Exeter Corn Maze, visit https://www.exetercornmaze.com.

Lumberjack Competition Show September 25th and 26th.

Come to Exeter Corn Maze this weekend and cheer on team red or blue as our professional lumberjack teams compete in eleven, fast-paced events! See everything from axes, modified racing chainsaws, water events, and cross-cut saws, to audience participation and chainsaw carving giveaways. Each show offers different and unique events, so come back and see us multiple times! Free autographs and souvenirs for the kids from the lumberjacks are available after the show.

Three Shows Each Day @ 1:30p, 3:30p & 5:30p.

https://www.exetercornmaze.com/events