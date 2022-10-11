Crafts, Cars, and Tractors this Weekend at the Exeter Corn Maze

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Exeter Corn Maze and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Exeter Corn Maze, visit exetercornmaze.com.

If you are looking for fun this weekend, look no further than Exeter Corn Maze. This weekend features a craft show complete with art from local artists, jewelry, gourmet foods, clothing, accessories, gifts, photography, and more! Crafts from dozens of vendors will be on display from 10:30 to 5pm Saturday and Sunday. If you are a local artist or craft vendor, you can find out more information and registration at: https://exetercornmaze.com/vendor

Are cars are more your speed? This Saturday should be your day of choice to visit Exeter’s famous corn maze, which has really become more of a farm themed amusement park. The People’s Choice Car and Tractor Show is September 17th from 10am-5pm. This simple show allows the people to choose the top 10 favorites, with trophies, plaques, and cash prizes for the Top 3. Even Tractors can enter this show! If you think your ride has what it takes to be the People’s Choice you can pre-register at: https://exetercornmaze.wufoo.com/forms/kefxri01kiqpse/

From pumpkin’s priced to sell to hand-picked apples. From giant slides to shooting zombies attacking from the field. From the leisure ride on the old fashion carousel to thrill of modern go-cart races. Even if Crafts or Cars aren’t for you, Exeter Corn Maze offers something for everyone and every age.

Exeter Corn Maze is Located:

Map - https://exetercornmaze.com/contact-and-directions

Exeter Corn Maze is open to the public through November 6th!

For more information you can visit the website exetercornmaze.com or see them on Facebook.