Entire Family Gets Spooked at the Exeter Corn Maze

The Exeter Corn Maze is so much more than the biggest corn maze in 4 states. It’s really become more of a Halloween themed amusement park than your garden variety corn maze or haunted house. You’ll likely be surprised when you find this entertainment oasis in the middle of the vast but beautiful farm country in Missouri’s Southwest corner complete with rides, slides, and spooky activities for ALL ages to enjoy. Get ready for the season with over 65 acres of pumpkins growing on the vine, and the best part is the unbeatable prices! You’ll find a wide variety of pumpkins that are about half the price compared to even the box stores!

Just a little over an hour southwest from Springfield, it’s a visit well worth the drive. With so much to see and do, many families are making multiple trips this season to get the full experience of the Exeter Corn Maze.

The Exeter Corn Maze continues to add to the already long list of rides, Halloween themed activities and shops and this season is no exception!

ALL NEW in 2022:

PATCHY’S FREEFALL RIDE

PUMPKIN SUMMIT

FRIGHTS N` LIGHTS RIDE THROUGH

CAROUSEL

HAPPY APPLE TROLLY

More Animatronics!

And more concessions than ever!

And the Apple Orchard is finally open!

Back by Popular Demand:

The Sunflower Fields

Spinning Pumpkin Cups – Exeter Corn Maze’s version of spin class!

Little Jack’s Go Cart Track – Even the little ones get to drive!

The Combine Slide – Take the short cut to get off!

Toddler Only Pumpkin Jump – Bounce your little ones

PIG RACES! The professional announcer will have you laughing & cheering on your favorite piglet at every race - 3 Times A Day!

Paxton the Pumpkin Eating Dragon! He will awaken 3 times every day to show off his Pumpkin Munching Skills!

The Sunflower Fields – Even bigger this year! It’s going to be a beautiful backdrop for your scenery and selfies!

The Candy Cannon – Everyday at 2p, 4p, and 6pm gather around for an explosion of tasty treats!

Rubber Duck Races – Who’s the fastest little quacker on the farm?

Daytime Haunted Barn – Get spooked but suitable for every age!

The Maze Watchtower – Take in the view of the entire farm!

The Barnyard Express – A ride for the littlest farmers on the land!

The Great Pumpkin Fort – Full of twists and turns and of course fun!

The GIANT Slide – The most exciting new attraction! Hang on to your burlap bag this one’s for real!

The Corn Patch Café – New tastes and new selections in 2021!

The Corn Maze – Our best one yet! More than 8 acres with bridges and towers. Don’t get lost!

Pumpkin Valley Speedway – Gas Powered Go-Kart racing action!

Pumpkin Jump – Everyone’s 1st stop! Fun for kids AND adults!

Wagon Rides – Take the scenic ride around the farm!

Corn Cannon – Aim small, miss small. Show off your shooting skills!

Pumpkin Cannon – It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no it’s an orange melon flying through the air!

Cow Train – The kids aren’t the only one who love the Cow Train!

Zip Lines – Jealous of the flying pumpkins? Fly yourself on an indoor or outdoor Zip Line!

Corn Pit – Playing in the corn is fun for everyone too! The area’s largest corn pit is back!

Pedal Karts – Think pedal powered go kart racing for ages 8 and under! Fun on both sides of camera!

The Shootout Shack – Ready, aim, FIRE! Who is the best shot with a paint ball gun?

The Sweet Shack – Get your S’more Kits and all kinds of sweet treats!

Gem Mining – A great family activity, you might find something nice besides a smile!

Fire pits – Reserve your private pit in advance for groups of 6 or more. Firewood provided!

Halloween Movie Theater – Rest up and grab a snack while watching your favorite Halloween Movie!

Face Painting – Show off your fall spirit!

Petting Zoo - Every kids favorite, it’s not a farm without the animals!

Have a BIRTHDAY PARTY? – ECM offers Birthday Porches for just that! Free to use with a 24 hour notice. Birthday Packages are also available.

The General Store – Get what you need or simply get what you want. Crafts, Souvenirs, T-shirts, etc.!

Combat Archery – Has quickly become a favorite activity at Exeter Corn Maze!

Exeter Corn Maze is Located:

Map - https://exetercornmaze.com/contact-and-directions

Exeter Corn Maze is open to the public September – November 6th!

For more information you can visit the website exetercornmaze.com or see them on Facebook.