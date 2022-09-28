Family Finds Fall FUN at the Exeter Corn Maze

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Exeter Corn Maze and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Exeter Corn Maze, visit https://exetercornmaze.com/

The Exeter Corn Maze is so much more than the biggest corn maze in 4 states. It’s really become more of a Halloween-themed amusement park than your garden variety corn maze or haunted house. You’ll likely be surprised when you find this entertainment oasis in the middle of the vast but beautiful farm country in Missouri’s Southwest corner complete with rides, slides, and spooky activities for ALL ages to enjoy. Get ready for the season with over 65 acres of pumpkins growing on the vine, and the best part is the unbeatable prices! You’ll find a wide variety of pumpkins that are about half the price compared to even the box stores!

Just a little over an hour southwest from Springfield, it’s a visit well worth the drive. With so much to see and do, many families are making multiple trips this season to get the full experience of the Exeter Corn Maze.

The Exeter Corn Maze continues to add to the already long list of rides, Halloween themed activities and shops and this season is no exception!

New 2022 Video: https://vimeo.com/754369750

Password: clemmons

ALL NEW in 2022:

PATCHY’S FREEFALL RIDE

PUMPKIN SUMMIT

FRIGHTS N` LIGHTS RIDE THROUGH

CAROUSEL

HAPPY APPLE TROLLY

Spinning Pumpkin Cups – Exeter Corn Maze’s version of spin class!

Little Jack’s Go Cart Track – Even the little ones get to drive!

The Combine Slide – Take the short cut to get off!

Toddler Only Pumpkin Jump – Bounce your little ones

More Animatronics!

And more concessions than ever!

Back by Popular Demand:

PIG RACES! Our Profession Announcer Will Have You Laughing & Cheering On Your Favorite Piglet At Every Race - 3 Times A Day!