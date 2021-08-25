Getting Lost in Exeter Missouri is “a-MAZE-ing” Fun for the Whole Family

Attracting thousands of visitors from all over the Midwest, it's grown into one the largest of its kind in the country. It's not the easiest place to find, and all the fun makes it a hard place to leave. The Exeter Corn Maze is so much more than the biggest corn maze in 4 states. It boasts over 60 acres of pumpkins growing on the vine, and it's really become more of a farm themed amusement park than your garden variety corn maze or petting zoo. You'll likely be surprised when you find this entertainment oasis in the middle of the vast but beautiful farm country in Missouri's Southwest corner complete with rides and activities for all ages to enjoy.

Just a little over an hour southwest from Springfield, it’s a visit well worth the drive. You’ll find a wide variety of pumpkins that are about half the price compared to others! With so much to see and do, many families are making multiple trips this season to get the full experience of the Exeter Corn Maze.

The Exeter Corn Maze continues to add to the already long list of rides, activities and shops and this season is no exception!

New in 2021 you will find:

Brand new Animatronics, the Teacup ride, new kids area, and Little Sacks Race Cars!

Test your climbing skills on the Climbing Net and Horizontal Wall Crawl

Another Concession featuring; Kettle Corn, Funnel Cakes, BBQ, Homemade Lemonade plus Sweets Galore! Don’t forget about our brand new delicious tacos, and mouthwatering charbroiled burgers!

PIG RACES! Our Profession Announcer Will Have You Laughing & Cheering On Your Favorite Piglet At Every Race - 3 Times A Day!

Paxton the Pumpkin Eating Dragon! He will awaken 3 times every day to show off his Pumpkin Munching Skills!

And of course MORE ROOM TO SOCIAL DISTANCE, MORE HAND WASHING, and MORE SANTIZATION!

Back By Popular Demand:

The Sunflower Fields – Even bigger this year! It’s going to be a beautiful backdrop for your scenery and selfies!

The Candy Cannon – Everyday at 2p, 4p, and 6pm gather around for an explosion of tasty treats!

Rubber Duck Races – Who’s the fastest little quacker on the farm?

Daytime Haunted Barn – Get spooked but suitable for every age!

The Maze Watchtower – Take in the view of the entire farm!

The Barnyard Express – A ride for the littlest farmers on the land!

The Great Pumpkin Fort – Full of twists and turns and of course fun!

The GIANT Slide – The most exciting new attraction! Hang on to your burlap bag this one’s for real!

The Corn Patch Café – New tastes and new selections in 2019!

The Corn Maze – Our best one yet! More than 8 acres with bridges and towers. Don’t get lost!

Pumpkin Valley Speedway – Gas Powered Go-Kart racing action!

Pumpkin Jump – Everyone’s 1st stop! Fun for kids AND adults!

Wagon Rides – Take the scenic ride around the farm!

Corn Cannon – Aim small, miss small. Show off your shooting skills!

Pumpkin Cannon – It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no it’s an orange melon flying through the air!

Cow Train – The kids aren’t the only one who love the Cow Train!

Zip Lines – Jealous of the flying pumpkins? Fly yourself on an indoor or outdoor Zip Line!

Corn Pit – Playing in the corn is fun for everyone too! The area’s largest corn pit is back!

Pedal Karts – Think pedal powered go kart racing for ages 8 and under! Fun on both sides of camera!

The Shootout Shack – Ready, aim, FIRE! Who is the best shot with a paint ball gun?

The Sweet Shack – Get your S’more Kits and all kinds of sweet treats!

Gem Mining – A great family activity, you might find something nice besides a smile!

Fire pits – Reserve your private pit in advance for groups of 6 or more. Firewood provided!

Halloween Movie Theater – Rest up and grab a snack while watching your favorite Halloween Movie!

Face Painting – Show off your fall spirit!

Petting Zoo - Every kids favorite, it’s not a farm without the animals!

Have a BIRTHDAY PARTY? – ECM offers Birthday Porches for just that! Free to use with a 24 hour notice. Birthday Packages are also available.

The General Store – Get what you need or simply get what you want. Crafts, Souvenirs, T-shirts, etc.!

Combat Archery – Has quickly become a favorite activity at Exeter Corn Maze!

Exeter Corn Maze is Located:

Map - https://exetercornmaze.com/contact-and-directions

Exeter Corn Maze is open to the public September 4th – November 1st!