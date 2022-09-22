Professional Lumberjacks Compete this Weekend at Exeter Corn Maze

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Exeter Corn Maze and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Exeter Corn Maze, visit https://exetercornmaze.com/.

Hundreds of visitors from all over the Midwest, will be making their way to the Ozarks this weekend to watch wood chips fly at Exeter Corn Maze’s Annual Lumberjack show! They are there to see National Competitors compete in 11 different events. Everything from axes to modified racing chainsaw will be used to chop, cut and craft the big logs. The Lumberjack Show will also feature the crowd favorite log roll along with audience participation and chainsaw art giveaways!

With 3 shows daily this Saturday and Sunday, each show offers something different and unique. Some visitors plan the whole weekend around the competitions! The Lumberjack Show is free with regular admission at Exeter Corn Maze.

Exeter Corn Maze boasts over 60 acres of pumpkins growing on the vine, and it’s really become more of a farm themed amusement park than your garden variety corn maze or petting zoo. You’ll likely be surprised when you find this entertainment oasis in the middle of the vast but beautiful farm country in Missouri’s Southwest corner; complete with rides and activities for all ages to enjoy.

Just a little over an hour southwest from Springfield, it’s a visit well worth the drive. You’ll find a wide variety of pumpkins that are about half the price compared to others! With so much to see and do, many families are making multiple trips this season to get the full experience of the Exeter Corn Maze.

The Exeter Corn Maze continues to add to the already long list of rides, activities and shops and this season is no exception!