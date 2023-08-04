Branson’s Most Popular Show adds area’s first indoor drone light show

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Haygoods and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Haygoods, visit https://thehaygoods.com/.

Led Robot, check. Jetpack, check. Acrylic Led Guitar, check. The Haygoods, affectionately known as “Branson’s Most Popular Show”, have been entertaining the Ozarks for three decades now. But 2023 offers one of their most exciting new attractions to date; Branson’s very first indoor drone light show.

“So excited to add this indoor drone feature to the show, said Catherine Haygood, the youngest of the six talented siblings. Michael Haygood and the team have worked so hard for many years and it’s going to be absolutely epic!”

The Haygoods continue to sell out year after year with over 6 million tickets sold. And they do so by making the show better year after year.

“Every year we kick up the show with new special effects, new music and new surprises and this year is our biggest show EVER!” said Timothy Haygood.

The Haygoods are thanking their loyal fans with a special $13 Area Appreciation. Residents in the KY3 viewing area with a valid ID can get the special rate by calling the box office at 417-339-4663. The promotion runs from Aug. 15-26 and Sep. 5-9 along with the 2:00 pm show on Sep. 3.

Seats are very limited, so call now!