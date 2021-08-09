Haygoods keeping it fresh after nearly 3 decades in Branson

Sponsored - What started with a five year old watching “Sesame Street” has turned into 29 years of Branson entertainment and over 6 million fans. They are the Haygoods: 5 brothers, one sister and one incredible journey to the top.

It was oldest brother Timothy who was inspired to learn the violin at five years old. A decade later, he and his siblings were performing six times a day at Silver Dollar City. By the early 2000s the talented six grew into their own stand-alone show and 7,000 shows later they continue to evolve and bring fresh, exciting shows each night.

“Every year we kick up the show with new special effects, new music and new surprises and this year is our biggest show EVER!” said Timothy Haygood.

A Branson record 85 sold out shows last year despite the pandemic and the Haygoods are well on their way to breaking that record in 2021.

The family wants to thank its loyal fans with an area appreciation special; just $12 to see the show to residents in the KY3 viewing area. The special runs from Aug. 17-28 and Sep. 7-11, 7:30 pm each night with a special matinee performance on Sep. 5 at 2:00 pm.

Seats are very limited. To book your seat call 417-339-4663 or visit thehaygoods.com/areaappreciation.

Clay Cooper Theatre