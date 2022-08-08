Sellouts? How Branson’s most popular show sells out every night!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Haygoods and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Haygoods visit https://thehaygoods.com/areaappreciation/

A lot has changed in Branson over the past 30 years, but one thing has remained a constant. Five brothers, one sister = one incredibly talented family that just seems to get better every year.

The Haygoods have consistently sold out each show in 2022. That’s 1,200 seats at the Clay Cooper Theater by the way. In all, the talented Haygood six has sold over 6 million tickets in their three decades of entertaining Branson crowds.

“Every year we kick up the show with new special effects, new music and new surprises and this year is our biggest show EVER!” said Timothy Haygood.

Stay tuned for yet another awesome effect coming later this season.

“It’s going to be a game changer,” said Haygood. “We’re very excited to add this to our show!”

Starting next week, the Haygoods want to thank their local fans with a fantastic opportunity to see the show for just $12 plus tax. Area Appreciation runs Aug. 16-27 and Sep. 6-10 for the 7:30 pm show along with the Labor Day 2:00 pm show on September 4th.

Area Appreciation includes all counties in the KY3 viewing area with a valid driver’s license.

Seats are very limited so be sure to book early by calling 417-339-4663 or visit https://thehaygoods.com/areaappreciation/