28 Years in Branson! Haygood’s thanking fans with area appreciation

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Haygoods and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Haygoods, visit https://thehaygoods.com/

Five brothers. One sister. One talented family!

Branson’s most popular show is going strong after 28 years in the Ozarks and selling out every night!

Starting Tuesday Aug. 25 The Haygoods are thanking their fans with special $19 area appreciation tickets (KY3 viewing area).

Don’t miss it! And don’t wait to reserve seats because they will sell out.

Catch 45 minutes of new thrills, music and special effects like no other. Reserve your seats at https://thehaygoods.com/areaappreciation/.

All seats are safely socially distanced! Masks required for entry and exit, but can be removed once seated.