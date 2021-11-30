Hammons Hall Presents: Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Juanita K. Hammons Hall and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Juanita K. Hammons Hall, visit https://www.hammonshall.com/

BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

This Beautiful production will run from Friday, December 3rd, to Sunday, December 5th. The musical features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and of course the beloved title song. BEAUTIFUL has a book by Tony Award®-nominee and Academy Award®-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince, and took home two 2014 Tony Awards® and the 2015 Grammy® for Best Musical Theater Album.

