Music City Centre’s Christmas Production Starts This Weekend!

Sponsored - JESUS: The Christmas Experience 2020 Starts This Weekend!

This full-scale, original Broadway-style musical portrays the story of Jesus’ birth with a cast of over 40 singers, actors and dancers in the newly renovated Music City Centre Theater.

This powerful and moving show entertains and inspires with fun moments as well as the majesty of Jesus’ birth. Weekends Dec 4th – 20th at Music City Centre in Branson!

This beautiful portrayal of the birth of Christ promises to delight and impassion!

For tickets and show dates go to JesusTheExperience.com. Don’t miss JESUS, The Christmas Experience!