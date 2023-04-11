Top 5 reasons you’ll want to see Pippin live at the historic Landers Theatre!

Sponsored - You may have seen a big musical, a hilarious comedy, or even a concert at the historic Landers Theatre, but chances are you haven’t seen anything like their next production. Opening April 14 is the circus inspired revival of the musical, Pippin! Be dazzled with acrobatic acts on stage and Bob Fosse style choreography. Pippin is produced in conjunction with 417 Aerial, a circus inspired art studio making this a unique spectacle.

In the coming-of-age story of “Pippin,” the title character tries to step out from the shadow of his father, who happens to be Charlemagne, the Holy Roman Emperor. But it’s not a history lesson; instead, the musical is framed as a show-within-a-show, performed by a troupe of traveling actors who reenact young Pippin’s stumbling forays into war, politics, and love. This show is for mature audiences.

Top 5 reasons you’ll want to see Pippin!

Awe-inspiring acrobatics and show-stopping numbers will keep you on the edge of your seat! The breathtaking acrobatics are by 417 Aerial. Winner of FOUR Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical! Unforgettable score by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell) and there are some powerhouse voices in this cast! The message of this show will resonate with you. Everyone takes something different away from this show about life. Original choreography by Bob Fosse (Chicago) is apparent on-stage inspiring Director and Choreographer, Chyrel Love Miller and Dance Captain, Austen McGranahan.

Springfield Little Theatre has been known as the premiere destination for live theatre in and around The Ozarks since 1934. “Join Us” for this inspiring musical about living in the moment and enjoying the simple things in life. Don’t miss this spellbinding spectacle live on the historic Landers Theatre stage!

Pippin! runs April 14- 30, 2023 at the historic Landers Theatre in downtown Springfield, Missouri. For tickets call the box office at 417-869-1334 or visit SpringfieldLittleTheatre.org. Tickets range between $15 - $40.

Looking for a way to get involved in your community? Springfield Little Theatre is a nonprofit, volunteer driven community theatre and is always welcoming new volunteers through the doors in all areas of interest and levels of experience! Email info@SpringfieldLittleTheare to get involved.