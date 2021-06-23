Sponsored - Live Music is Back, Starting with Missouri’s Largest Christian Music Festival. For King & Country, Tobymac and more will be performing live in Rogersville, Missouri on July 23rd-24th.

Get your tickets by July 5th and you will save $20! This festival is being presented by Light the Way Ministry in partnership with WorldServe International. The two-day event will be held on a 20-acre grass field behind the Jamestown Plaza in Rogersville. There will be a variety of food and drink vendors on site, a kids zone and a prayer tent.

Along with the headlining artists, Aaron Cole, We Are Messengers, Cain, Cade Thompson, Terrain, Charity Gale and more will be performing.

Learn more about Light The Way Ministry by visiting their website https://lightthewayministry.com and following them on Instagram (@lightthewayministry) or Facebook (@lightthewaymin).