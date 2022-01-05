Loren Cook Company Awarded Ventilation for $1 Billion Centene East Coast HQ

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Loren Cook Company and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Loren Cook Company, visit https://lorencook.com.

COOK equipment will provide 1.25 million cubic feet of atrium smoke control ventilation for the new East Coast HQ located in Charlotte, NC.

The 80-acre campus has 1 million square feet of combined use space including office, childcare and early education center, dining, auditorium, fitness center, housing, and corporate learning center – ‘Centene Tech University’. Phase one will be completed in 2022.

St. Louis-based Centene is the largest Medicate managed care organization in the US, serving 25 million people in 50 states. The new campus will create 6000 jobs in the Charlotte metro area.

COOK manufactures ventilation products for projects like this all over the world! We are now hiring for production and office positions and provide free health insurance for its employees and their families. In 80 years, COOK has never had a layoff.

Visit https://lorencook.com/job-openings to see the available career opportunities!