Loren Cook Company: FANtastic Wellness

Sponsored - Springfield based Loren Cook Company, a local manufacturer of ventilation equipment for 80 years, cares for its employees in many ways.

In 2017, COOK implemented a wellness program for all employees, in conjunction with CoxHealth. The program has been a huge success with COOK employees taking advantage of the many program benefits including:

CoxHealth Fitness Centers discount program

On-site or virtual Wellness Coaching

On-site blood pressure screening

Annual Health Risk Assessment

On-site consultation to discuss results of annual Health Risk Assessment

Company-wide Wellness Challenges with prizes for participants

Smoking cessation program

Wellness newsletters raising awareness in healthy habits, wellness challenges and other CoxHealth Wellness programs

Additionally, the program includes an on-site Wellness Coordinator who acts as an advocate, facilitator and a point of contact to CoxHealth for COOK employees. The Wellness Navigator helps employees and family members connect with appropriate CoxHealth resources including primary care physicians and specialty physicians including pediatricians.

Cook is hiring production workers and is taking online applications as well as walk ins. Anyone interested can apply at www.lorencook.com or at 2015 E Dale Street, Springfield.