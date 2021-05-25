Loren Cook Company helps keep Texas School District Open and Safe

Sponsored - https://lorencook.com/job-openings/

When Texas School District began looking for ways to keep their school buildings open and safe for children, teachers, and staff, there was a lot of uncertainty. They were inundated by information from all directions, much of it more confusing than helpful. Loren Cook Company changed all that. Once the district officials saw the COOK Mobile Air Cleaner (MAC fan) in action, everything became clear.

Texas School District is home to 19,000 students, with four high schools, four middle schools, and 11 elementary schools. They needed a simple, effective solution that could be implemented quickly and would work in all building environments. It would take 1100 MAC fans to do the job. COOK committed to an aggressive shipment schedule and the school board met to approve the purchase the same day.

The MAC fan moves up to 2000 cubic feet of air per minute, utilizing 99.97% HEPA filtration to sweep the air clean of airborne particles including virus particles, bacteria, mold, pollen, dust, and other airborne allergens. The plug-and-play design allows the fans to be put into service within minutes. The district plans to leave the MAC fans in service for years, helping students and staff breathe easy throughout the school year.

The MAC fan has been shipped all over North America over the past year. Loren Cook Company (COOK) has been providing for the ventilation needs of its customers for 80 years and has been operation in Springfield for 57 years.

COOK is now hiring for production positions, and provides free health insurance for its employees and their families. In 80 years, COOK has never had a layoff. Visit https://lorencook.com/job-openings/ to see the available career opportunities!