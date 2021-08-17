Loren Cook Fans protect Republic, MO Amazon Fulfillment Center

Sponsored - Loren Cook Company (COOK) continues to provide essential ventilation equipment to America’s largest retail company, Amazon. The Springfield-based ventilation manufacturer provided forty-five (45) roof mounted exhaust fans for the new Amazon fulfillment center located in Republic, MO.

The tilt-up concrete structure took approximately 1 year to build, but the COOK fans were put into place by helicopter in less than three hours. Combined, the fans can move 1.5 million cubic feet of air per minute. The purpose of the fans is to evacuate smoke in the event of a fire. When smoke is detected, the fans turn on, pulling fresh air in through large louvers near the floor of the warehouse, evacuating smoke and making it safe for occupants to evacuate.

The 1.3 million square foot Amazon facility sits on 30 acres in the Garton Business Park near the intersection of I-44 and James River Freeway and is estimated to cost $25 million. The facility allows for quicker delivery for Amazon customers in the SW Missouri region and handles larger items such as outdoor equipment and patio furniture according to Amazon.

COOK is now hiring for production positions and provides free health insurance for its employees and their families. In 80 years, COOK has never had a layoff. Visit https://lorencook.com/job-openings/ to see the available career opportunities!