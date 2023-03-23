Cooler than a Car Show, better than a Trade Show..It’s the Man Show Expo!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Man Show Expo and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Man Show Expo, visit https://www.ozarkempirefair.com/p/events/ozark-empire-fairgrounds-produced-events/the-man-show-expo

The Man Show Expo – this unique two-day family friendly fun event held at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and offers over 75,000 sq. ft. of indoor exhibitor space with displays showcasing a wide range of exciting new products, services and programs that men will find useful in their professional and personal lives and will offer the latest “gotta have toys” available to view, demo and buy!

Enjoy cold beer and great food. The Kinney Ballard’s Game Room, Comedians on the Creative Audio Stage Friday night, Ozarks Shred Fest Drifting both days. See the coolest cars, trucks, ATV’s, motorcycles, garage upgrades, grills, home renovation ideas and products, RV’s & Boats, home and automotive audio equipment, hobbies, and interactive displays offering you try-before-you-buy demos!! Moonshine samples, an R/C Oval Racetrack and 4x4 Course… and more!!

See you at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds March 31 & April 1, 2023 at the KOZL Man Show Expo.

Save on tickets by purchasing them in advance. Visit the web site for more details.