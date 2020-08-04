Local entrepreneur discounting mattress inventory to help people through pandemic

Sponsored - Sleep deprivation is a critical issue during the COVID-19 pandemic. The anxiety caused by the virus, along with lockdown isolation, disrupted routines, and increased screen time have disturbed many people’s sleep habits.

Fatigue can intensify the pandemic’s effects. A lack of sleep makes people less productive and more prone to mistakes at work. It also affects mood and memory, causes weight gain, and weakens immunity.

A local entrepreneur wants to help people avoid this critical health issue.

Paul Longman, founder and CEO of iSense, a Springfield-based mattress manufacturer, is holding a warehouse liquidation sale.

And because finances are an issue for many during this time, Longman has slashed prices on his existing mattress inventory by 80 percent.

“I can’t do anything about the pandemic, but I want to help people sleep better so they can stay strong while we’re trying to get through it,” said Longman. “Even if you can’t get the recommended 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night, a new mattress can maximize the sleep you do get and help you feel more rested.”

iSense is offering new mattresses for the bargain prices of:

• $300 for a queen-size mattress (compared to normal retail of $1,499)

• $400 for a king-size mattress (compared to normal retail $1,799)

• $699 for a queen-size mattress PLUS adjustable bed foundation

• $999 for a king-size mattress PLUS adjustable bed foundation

Plus, customers will receive a free premium pillow, valued at $69, with each mattress purchased.

Customers can stop by the iSense warehouse at 814 N. Dickerson Court in Springfield, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They can also shop on Saturdays, by appointment only, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call (866) 609-2572 for an appointment.

Longman needs to sell his entire inventory to make room in his warehouse.

“Not only are you helping yourself get better sleep, you’re helping the local economy by buying a locally-made product and making room in our warehouse so our local workers can stay busy,” said Longman. “So, bring your trucks and trailers and get the best deal around.”

Originally from Australia, Longman has dedicated the past 30 years to the mattress industry. Before founding iSense, he worked as an executive on several luxury mattress brands.

With iSense, Longman wanted to not only create a superior mattress, but also a better buying process.

“My mission has been, and always will be the same as yours—to discover the best night’s sleep,” he said. “The only difference is, I’ve made a career out of it.”

The company’s Comfort Control™ Technology provides a one-of-a-kind, individualized sleep experience on its adjustable mattresses.

“For decades, adjustable mattresses were essentially one or two large air compartments encased in foam, and that’s how many brands design their mattresses today,” Longman explains. “At iSense, we engineer each mattress with 12 individual air chambers—six on each side of the mattress—empowering iSense sleepers with one-touch digital adjustability.”

“With less air in each chamber, you experience a soft and luxurious surface. You’ll feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud.”

To provide affordable mattresses for people who need a better night’s sleep, iSense converted some of their adjustable Comfort Control™ beds to standard pocket spring mattresses by removing the pumps and chambers. These converted mattresses are what iSense is selling during the Warehouse Liquidation Sale.

“These are premium foam-covered spring mattresses that I guarantee are superior to what most people are sleeping on,” said Longman. “And they are priced much lower than anything comparable at a mattress store.”