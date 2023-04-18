Boots & Bling Banquet to Serve Up Food, Fellowship, Fundraising, and Fun

Sponsored - Doll up, lace up, or buck up and head out to this year’s weeklong Missouri Beef Days celebration in Bolivar for a full slate of events celebrating the beef industry – including an exciting banquet, or “shindig,” capping off a full first day of family fun.

The MBD Boots & Bling Banquet, one of the most popular events from last year’s festival, returns this year with a fresh lineup of food, fellowship, fundraising, and fun. Join hundreds of others in the large Diamond S Indoor Arena (2029 E. Buffalo Rd) on the evening of Saturday, May 6, for a catered beef dinner followed by the presentation of this year’s Polk County Cattleman of the Year awards, live and silent benefit auctions to raise money for ag-related scholarships for Polk County students, live music from area western band Dacomo, and special appearances by 2023 NCBA President-Elect Mark Eisele and MBD Cowboy Church speaker Amanda Radke. Attendees will also have plenty of photo opportunities there on the red (dirt) carpet.

As if a big cowboy shindig wasn’t enough for day one of Missouri Beef Days 2023, the day actually begins with two other events elsewhere in the town – the MBD Block Party, sponsored by CMH’s Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center, and the Classic Jackpot Livestock Show, sponsored by Erickson Stock Farm.

Beginning at 9:00 am at the Polk County Fairgrounds (4522 S. 100th Rd), the Classic Jackpot Livestock Show, will celebrate youth in agriculture as it tests the skills of cattle handlers ages eight to eighteen. Meanwhile, the Polk County Northward Museum grounds (201 W. Locust St) will be home to the Missouri Beef Days Block Party beginning at 10:00 am. There, you can cheer on your favorite team in the cornhole tournament or let the kids get in on some action at a games area just for them. The MBD Block Party will also host a Beef Cook-Off where the public can taste and vote for their favorite selections. Food trucks will have other tasty options available for purchase also.

Sales of individual tickets and whole tables for the MBD Boots & Bling Banquet – along with all other festival tickets – are available at missouribeefdays.com. The Classic Jackpot Livestock Show is free to attend, while Block Party guests can enjoy all of the fun and beef cook-off for a donation of just $10 at the gate to benefit the Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center (food truck proceeds will also benefit the CJBCC).

MBD Boots & Bling Banquet is sponsored by Edward Jones of Bolivar, Missouri Cattlemen Association, and Protect the Harvest. NextGen Beef Company, one of the nation’s premier providers of high quality beef products with a facility in Polk County, repeats as the festival’s exclusive Premiere Sponsor.