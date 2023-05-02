CMT’s Next Women of Country 2022 Jenna Paulette Performing at Missouri Beef Days!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Missouri Beef Days and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Missouri Beef Days, visit https://missouribeefdays.com/

Missouri Beef Days Performers Introduced!

Midwest Thick: Midwest Thick is a 5-member band that blends the lines of true country music and southern rock.

Michael Austin:

More fun than you should be allowed to have is one way to describe the atmosphere when talking about a Michael Austin show. From humble beginnings growing up in Cole Turkey Acres, a lake peninsula on Lake of The Ozarks, Michael since the age of 7 has been packing in crowds and bringing his show to the masses around the world. Known for his fierce Patriotism and support of our troops and all first responders which he comes by honestly as a Veteran of the United States Air Force as well as a Deputy Sheriff. Michael is all heart all the time and wears it on his sleeve during each and every performance. Known to stop a show to pray for a fan in need or just to acknowledge their struggles or accomplishments he is someone that you not only watch but get the chance to know. Sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in the business he is always a welcomed addition to any show big or small as he approaches all of them with the same enthusiasm. With many of his latest singles tearing up radio and streaming platforms alike, they have become interactive sing-alongs that always end up leaving the crowd wanting more. So, when you get it, don’t miss the chance to book or catch a show you will never be disappointed.

Jenna Paulette:

A CMT Next Women of Country in 2022 and Apple Music’s Country Riser of the Month for March, singer-songwriter Jenna Paulette — a cowgirl who came of age amid the gritty realities of ranch life — is part of Nashville’s growing wave of female artists who are rewriting the rules and charting their own paths. Her finely calibrated blend of toughness and sensitivity is on full display in tracks like “Country in the Girl” and “Pretty Ugly.” Her most recent single, “Anywhere the Wind Blows,” gives a glimpse into Paulette’s songwriting abilities and is a whimsical reflection on her mainstream presentation of western living. Paulette settled in Nashville in 2015, where she struck up a mentorship with Ashley Gorley – a veteran songwriter with 50+ No. 1 tunes under his belt – which ultimately led to her publishing deal with Sea Gayle Music in June 2021. Since collaborating with songwriters Will Bundy, Ashley McBryde, Rhett Akins and Jessie Jo Dillion, as well as opening for Mason Ramsey, Parmalee, John Michael Montgomery, Clay Walker and most recently Aaron Watson, Paulette has landed brand partnerships with Justin Boots, Boot Barn, Oak and Eden Whiskey and Ranch Water. Last year, Paulette continued to spotlight her authentic western lifestyle, performing the national anthem at the Professional Bull Riding World Finals; as well as day working on ranches across Texas, securing opening slots and performing in multiple festivals including CMA Fest. With her debut album, The Girl I Was, available now, Paulette continues building her audience as fans get a deeper look into who she is as an artist.

