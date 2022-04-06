Head ‘em Up & Moo-ve ‘em Out to the Inaugural Missouri Beef Days this May!

Sponsored - One of Missouri’s top beef-producing counties will highlight the industry’s importance during the inaugural Missouri Beef Days event, a weeklong celebration of all things beef, from May 16-21, 2022, in Bolivar.

Activities throughout the week will educate and increase awareness of the importance of the industry, recognize and show appreciation to those involved in agriculture, better acquaint youth and non-farm families with agriculture, and provide a central event for all to show support for an industry that is vitally important to the nation.

Featuring a parade, rodeo, concert, farm tours, industry expo, beef tours, school lunches, and special speakers including well-known animal science professor Temple Grandin, Missouri Beef Days will focus on the economic impact that beef production and agriculture make on our local and state economies. Stops on the beef tours will include Missouri Prime Beef in Pleasant Hope, the local home of Show Me Beef, and NextGen Beef, the premiere sponsor of Missouri Beef Days.

For more information, visit: www.missouribeefdays.com.