Missouri Beef Days Comes out of the Chute Big, with Much More to Come

Sponsored - BOLIVAR, MO – Polk County’s annual signature tribute to the beef industry, Missouri Beef Days, has officially begun. And while one big weekend of family fun is now complete, there is still much to come.

Hundreds of guests came out on Saturday, May 6, first for the Classic Jackpot Livestock show at the Polk County Fairgrounds, then for the Missouri Beef Days Block Party at the Polk County Museum grounds at North Ward, followed by the Boots & Bling Banquet at Diamond S Indoor Arena in the evening. Another large crowd gathered for Cowboy Church on Sunday, May 7, at the SBU football field.

The festival’s first Saturday kicked off with the next generation of cattlemen and cattlewomen showing off their prized livestock at the fairgrounds, then continued with the block party, where food trucks and beef chefs showed off their prized dishes while cornhole teams showed off their skills next to the historic Dunnegan home. Block party proceeds benefitted the Central Care Cancer Center.

Saturday evening concluded with a full arena gathered for the banquet, consisting of a steak dinner followed by special remarks from Governor Mike Parson and National Cattleman’s Beef Association president-elect Mark Eisele regarding the importance of the beef industry and the current economic and political outlook for the industry.

Following the special speakers, the Polk County Cattleman’s Association presented their annual awards as a way of recognizing figures of special importance to the local cattle industry. Mark Stanek was recognized as the Cattleman of the Year, while JC Meador and Dennis (Doc) Hood received Pioneer Awards. All have contributed years of service advancing the cause of the beef industry in Polk County. The evening concluded with a live auction to raise money for ag-related scholarships for local students, followed by live music from area band Dacomo.

Another well-attended event was Cowboy Church, as nearly 200 people assembled at the SBU football field to hear special guest Amanda Radke speak on how to successfully combine faith, family, and farming, along with music from the Sac River Cowboy Church band and an inspirational message from SBU associate ag professor Dr. John Murphy.

Still to come, a special speaker presentation series will run Monday through Wednesday, with Missouri Beef Days 2023 wrapping up with three more big days of fun Thursday, May 11 through Saturday, May 13 that include a two-day rodeo, parade, ag expo, and finale concert.

Missouri Beef Days 2023 schedule of events, full week of May 8-13:

MON, MAY 8 3:00 – 6:00 pm

Woods Supermarket

7:00 pm

Mabee Chapel, SBU Campus Beef Demo & Sampling



Ray Archuleta Special Presentation TUE, MAY 9 4:00 – 6:00 pm

Silo Ridge Golf & Country Club

7:00 pm

Mabee Chapel, SBU Campus Beef & Wine Pairing



Temple Grandin Special Presentation WED, MAY 10 4:00 – 6:00 pm

Silo Ridge Golf & Country Club

7:00 pm

Mabee Chapel, SBU Campus Beef & Whiskey Pairing



NextGen Economics Team Special Presentation THU, MAY 11 7:00 pm (gates open at 5:00 pm)

Polk County Fairgrounds Missouri Beef Days Rodeo & Rodeo Market (Day 1) FRI, MAY 12 7:00 pm (gates open at 5:00 pm)

Polk County Fairgrounds Missouri Beef Days Rodeo & Rodeo Market (Day 2) * MON – FRI * Sponsors’ Business Hours Art Walk at various sponsors around town SAT, MAY 13 9:00 am

See missouribeefdays.com for route

10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Diamond S Indoor Arena

7:00 pm

Diamond S Indoor Arena Missouri Beef Days Parade

Ag Expo

Finale Concert featuring local, regional, and rising artists

Adding to the fun, Bolivar is once again home to dozens of cutout cows in front of sponsoring businesses during the weeklong event, and attendees can visit each Missouri Beef Days sponsor’s location to scan a special QR code for a chance to win one of five $100 gift certificates or one of two half sides of beef. Attendees can also expect to find various beef/western/ag-themed exhibits or specials throughout Bolivar during the week.

NextGen Beef Company, one of the nation’s premier providers of high-quality beef products with a facility in Polk County, repeats as the event’s exclusive Premier Sponsor.

For complete information including calendar of events, ticket purchases, participant registration forms, and more, visit www.missouribeefdays.com, email info@missouribeefdays.com, or contact the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce at 417.326.4118. For additional information about Premier Sponsor NextGen Beef Company, visit their website at www.nextgenbeefcompany.com.

Polk County youth showing their cattle at the Classic Jackpot Livestock Show during Missouri Beef Days 2023.

The Missouri Beef Days 2023 Block Party featured games for children, a cornhole tournament, food trucks, and a beef cook-off, with funds benefitting the Central Care Cancer Center.

Mark Eisele, NCBA president-elect, spoke to a crowd of hundreds at the Missouri Beef Days 2023 Boots & Bling Banquet at Diamond S Indoor Arena, where Mark Stanek received the Polk County Cattleman’s Association’s Cattleman of the Year award and JC Meador and Dennis Hood received its Pioneer Award.